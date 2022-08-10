scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Patient moved to tears after horse rests its head on his chest. Netizens love gesture

The video shot in Brazil shows the horse resting its head on the patient’s chest and he couldn’t control his tears.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 5:55:54 pm
Patient, horse, moving, gesture, sweet, adorable, Instagram, viralThe patient was moved to tears by the horse’s gesture.

Animals are so pure and their actions sometimes are just heart-melting to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a therapy horse resting its head on a patient’s chest.

The video was posted on the Instagram page, Good News Movement, 16 hours ago. It has accumulated more than 2.8 million views so far. The video, which is from Brazil, shows the horse placing its head on a patient’s chest. The man was moved to tears by the horse’s gesture.

“Patient is moved to tears when this therapy horse named Paçoca calmly rests its head on patient’s chest. The equinine therapy center in Brazil stated that they had never seen any of their horses act like this with their patients,” stated the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than three lakh likes. It has struck a chord with netizens who found the gesture beautiful.

“Beautiful moment,” commented an Instagram user. “So precious,” wrote another. “We are all so connected,” posted a third.

“The horse is transferring healing and strength energy,” another person said. “Animals have the purest souls,” a social media user said.

