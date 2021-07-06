Pastry chef sculpts chocolate Statue of Liberty, video leaves netizens wonderstruck

July 6, 2021 8:22:20 pm
Time and again, popular pastry chef Amaury Guichon has impressed his followers with stunning, life-life sculptures made from chocolate, such as his chocolate telescope, 90-kilogram elephant or the chocolate motorcycle. However, this time, Guichon seems to have taken things a notch higher, as he decided to make the Statue of Liberty on the occasion of United States’ Independence Day.
Taking to his social media accounts, Guichon posted a video of the process and the final product along with a caption that read, “Chocolate Statue of Liberty! 🗽 My tallest one yet! 115lbs of chocolate for 7ft tall! Happy Independence Day weekend to you all! 🇺🇸.”
The video, which in no time garnered over 2.9 million views, showcased the cumbersome process that went in to making the beautiful Statue of Liberty.
Watch the video here:
Like always, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Guichon’s creation and flooded the post with several appreciative comments. “Okay this is beyond food at this point…you’re an insane sculptor,” wrote a user, while another commented, “Geeez what can’t you do?!”
