Pastry chef sculpts chocolate Statue of Liberty, video leaves netizens wonderstruck

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
July 6, 2021
Time and again, popular pastry chef Amaury Guichon has impressed his followers with stunning, life-life sculptures made from chocolate, such as his chocolate telescope, 90-kilogram elephant or the chocolate motorcycle. However, this time, Guichon seems to have taken things a notch higher, as he decided to make the Statue of Liberty on the occasion of United States’ Independence Day.

Taking to his social media accounts, Guichon posted a video of the process and the final product along with a caption that read, “Chocolate Statue of Liberty! 🗽 My tallest one yet! 115lbs of chocolate for 7ft tall! Happy Independence Day weekend to you all! 🇺🇸.”

The video, which in no time garnered over 2.9 million views, showcased the cumbersome process that went in to making the beautiful Statue of Liberty.

Watch the video here:

Like always, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Guichon’s creation and flooded the post with several appreciative comments. “Okay this is beyond food at this point…you’re an insane sculptor,” wrote a user, while another commented, “Geeez what can’t you do?!”

