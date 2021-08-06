Pastry chef shows how he makes ‘chocolate diving helmet’ and netizens are loving it

While the first video he shared featured the intricately designed chocolate dessert, the next one shows how he did it.

The details with which pastry chef Amaury Guichon creates his dishes have often wowed netizens and his latest post only adds to the amazement they feel when watching his creations.

The French Chef, who has a following of almost 4 million on his Instagram page, recently posted a video of creating a diving helmet with chocolate. While the first video he shared featured the intricately designed chocolate dessert, the next one shows how he did it.

“It was about time I do a proper video of this little guy!” wrote Guichon while posting the clip. “It is composed of a crunchy caramel base, a moist caramel sponge holding a soft passion fruit cremeux and surrounded by a fluffy caramel marshmallow,” he added while sharing the ingredients and the process to make the dessert.

Watch the video here:

The two-minute clip shows all the effort that went into creating the chocolate helmets and concludes with the pastry chef taking a bite out of them. Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 11 lakh views.