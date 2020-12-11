Pastry chef’s detailed chocolate sculpture of elephant gets praise on social media

With the help of several moulds and tools, the video chronicles how the sculpture takes form, with the minute of details.

After a chocolate telescope, pastry chef Amaury Guichon has impressed netizens again with his latest chocolate sculpture – of a 90-kilogram elephant.

In a video shared on his official Facebook page, Guichon shows how the sculpture was created.

The video starts with the pastry chef from Las Vegas working on the different parts of the sculpture, starting with the chocolate base.

With the help of several moulds and tools, the video chronicles how the sculpture was created.

“Another great week teaching at Pastry Academy to create this gigantic 200LB Chocolate Elephant,” the video’s caption says.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over a million times. Take a look at some of the reactions of the video here:

