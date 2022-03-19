‘Baby Shark doo doo doo’: Passengers sing and clap to comfort child on plane

Baby Shark’s popularity and the craze for the song among children around the globe are no secret. Now, in a beautiful moment, passengers of an entire plane joined forces to sing the kids’ anthem to soothe a baby wailing on board.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral on other platforms as well, a little boy was visibly upset, left in tears by the flying experience. To calm him down, along with his father, passengers joined in an impromptu singalong. And it worked.

The sweet moment showed the father moving about gently, swaying a little while holding the toddler in arms, trying to comfort him. Soon, the little one got distracted upon hearing the popular children’s song and stopped to look at what was happening.

The incident came to light when a Dubai-based travel blogger and radio host, Parikshit Balochi, shared it on the video-sharing platform.

Talking to The National newspaper, Balochi said the incident happened on a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tirana, the Albanian capital city. “First, people sitting around him were trying to distract him,” he said, adding that the child was crying incessantly. “But when this didn’t work a group of guys—myself included—began singing Baby Shark, and more and more people joined in,” he said.

Their efforts paid off and the baby stopped crying soon, in yet another testament to the South Korean creation, which recently became the first video to get 10 billion views in YouTube’s history.

As the clip went viral, many were amused and glad that strangers did not get mad at the baby’s parents but joined in to help. “Restored my faith in humanity,” wrote a social media user saying that it is stressful for parents to fly with little children. “How were there so many kind humans on the plane all at once! I love this,” another remarked.