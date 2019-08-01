Toggle Menu
Passengers left shocked after flight attendant welcomes them from overhead cabin

The post created quite some buzz online, with many left amused by the stunt pulled off by the flight attendant. Reacting to the incident, SouthwestAir said they could "learn a bit more".

A SouthwestAir passenger was left stunned after she spotted a flight attendant in the overhead compartment. A picture on social media by the passenger, Verny Vern, shows a flight attendant of Southwest Airlines hanging out in the plane’s overhead bin.

Taking to Twitter, Verny Vern shared the picture with a caption that read, “Is this a dream?” while tagging the official handle of the American airlines.

Later, the passenger also shared a four-second clip with a caption, “I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together.” In the viral footage, a woman dressed in the airline’s red uniform can be seen peeping from the overhead bin as passengers board the plane.

