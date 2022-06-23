scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Video shows terrifying moments when passengers frantically fled plane on fire

The clip showed the chaotic moments as passengers hurriedly moved out of the aircraft.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 1:29:17 pm
plane crash, passengers escaping after plane crash, plane on fire, Miami airport, red air flight, plane catches fire, passengers evacuation, indian express One of the passengers managed to capture the harrowing experience of fleeing the aircraft.

A Red Air flight carrying 126 passengers caught fire after it crash-landed on the runway at the Miami International Airport Tuesday. Three people suffered minor injuries and were hospitalised, the Independent reported.

One of the passengers managed to capture the harrowing experience of fleeing the aircraft. The clip showed the chaotic moments as passengers hurriedly moved out of the aircraft. The passenger who recorded the clip seems to be holding a water bottle and pushing a bag as other people are heard yelling.

ALSO READ |Watch video: Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over in Australia

Flight attendants were seen directing passengers to move out of the plane. The passengers can be seen moving down an inflatable slide joining others. As they frantically flee the aircraft, smoke can be seen spewing from the plane.

Watch the video here:

The flight had arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. “I thought I was going to die, actually,” Paola Garcia, a passenger, told CBS Miami. “There was an old man next to me and I was hugging him. It was horrible,” added Garcia.

Scott Harrington, an aviation expert, was quoted as saying by CBS Miami that it was a miracle more people weren’t hurt in the plane crash. “Absolutely, it seemed like, again I’m not exactly sure of the specifics of this flight, but it seemed like the pilots did a good job to keep it all in one piece. To get it stopped so the plane could be stopped in a position so rescue equipment can access the airplane,” Harrington told CBS Miami.

The airport said in a tweet that the collapse of landing gear seems to have caused the fire. Sky News report said that the National Transportation Safety Board has initiated a probe into the incident.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement