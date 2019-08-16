Man claims ‘private jet’ experience, airline says he was on plane that failed to take off

A New York-based film director recently filmed and tweeted out what he claimed was a private jet experience for a flight from Aspen to Salt Lake City. However, Delta Air Lines has now responded to the viral video and said that the man was on an aircraft that never took off.

Here’s what Vincent Peone tweeted that went viral:

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet…kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

The airline initially responded to Peone’s “private jet experience” saying: “Thank you for the shoutout, and we truly appreciate you for choosing Delta! Take care”.

Hi Vincent! That looks like an awesome experience! Thank you for the shoutout, and we truly appreciate you for choosing Delta! Take care. ✈️😊 AJM — Delta (@Delta) August 12, 2019

However, the airline has since clarified that Peone was the only passenger aboard an aircraft that never took off.

“Delta Connection Flight 3652 last week pushed back but shortly returned to the gate due to a maintenance issue. The aircraft departed a short time later without any customers on board,” a spokesperson told The Washington Post.

After the airlines latest statement, Peone took to Twitter, confirming the airline’s version of events saying: “The story took off fast, but the plane didn’t.”

Peone’s video remains on Twitter and has garnered a million views since being posted.