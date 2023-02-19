Passenger shares her experience of riding a cab with woman driver in Lahore

Some professions like driving have long been dominated by men, especially in South Asian countries like India and Pakistan. While many women also work as driver partners for various apps like Uber and Ola, their numbers are still pretty low compared to men. So, for people who mostly travel by cab, it comes as a surprise when they encounter a woman driver.

Khadija, a woman uses the handle @SyedaaKhadija) on Twitter, shared her pleasant experience of riding a cab with a woman driver in Lahore. Her profile on the Uber app says Rukhsana has been driving for a year, and with a rating of 4.94, she has completed more than 2,136 trips.

Also Read | Woman drives Uber in Bengaluru along with daughter in front seat after losses in food business

“Yall i can’t describe in words how happy i was in this ride. she was soooooooooo sweet and bro her driving skills,” Khadija tweeted. She also posted a photo of the woman driving the cab.

See the post below:

yall i can’t describe in words how happy i was in this ride. she was soooooooooo sweet and bro her driving skills🫡 pic.twitter.com/y7ooOTX8WK — Khadija. (@SyedaaKhadija) February 18, 2023

In another tweet, Khadija also shared she felt comfortable and even took a nap in a cab for the first time. “This was the first time i had a female driver and man trust me when i say that this was the first time i took a nap in my uber ride, knowing i was safe,” she wrote.

“Girllll I’m lucky enough to ride 2 times with her and when I found her for the second time almost after 7-8 months I told her about the past experience and I sat in front with her. I hope to meet her again someday. I’m so proud of her,” another user shared her experience of riding with her.

“The real woman empowerment,” said another. “More Power to such Strong women out there…. May Allah bless them with alot of strength Ameen,” wished another.