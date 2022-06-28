scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
‘Train started rocking and flickering’: Passenger narrates harrowing experience after Amtrak train derails

Rob Nightingale climbed through the window of the derailed train and managed to escape.

Updated: June 28, 2022 3:09:00 pm
Updated: June 28, 2022 3:09:00 pm
train, train derail, Amtrak train, passengers shares experience, Amtrak, train accident, indian expressWhile elaborating about the incident, Rob Nightingale broke down and his words have left netizens emotional.

Three people were killed and dozens injured after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Missouri, US on Monday, Associated Press reported. Preliminary probe revealed that the Amtrak passenger train travelling to Chicago, Illinois, when it stuck a dump truck. Approximately eight cars, including a baggage car and seven cars were derailed, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“There are multiple injuries and we can confirm there are 3 fatalities- 2 on the train and 1 in the dump track,” the statement read.

There were 207 passengers and crew members in the train. All injured and uninjured occupants were transported from the scene. Passengers who managed to escape from the derailed train captured videos of the aftermath. A passenger, Rob Nightingale, whose video went viral, spoke to ABC News from a relief center. While elaborating about the incident, he broke down and his words have left netizens emotional.

Nightingale was dozing off when the accident occurred and the sudden jolt shocked him.

In a clip shared by ABC on Instagram, Nightingale says, “Yeah, I was just dozing off to take a quick nap before my lunch reservation and then there was a jolt.”

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News Live (@abcnewslive)

His voice cracked as he shared the experience. With a shaky voice, he continued speaking. “I woke up and then the train started rocking and flickering. And it seemed like a normal jolt. But then I could definitely feel it come off the tracks,” he told ABC.

He saw ground coming near the window and he was terrified if the window would break. He climbed through the window of the train and got out of the train. “It was just silence and it stopped there. And there were people, everyone was shocked and I climbed through my door, the hallway up into the room that was next to me… then I saw people climbing through those windows and I also got up,” he added.

