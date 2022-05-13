scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Passenger lands plane safely after pilot loses consciousness

The flight successfully landed at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2022 7:52:53 pm
Passenger lands plane after pilot faints, Passenger lands plane safely, Safe plane landing by passenger in Florida, Indian ExpressA passenger named Darren Harrison was able to safely land the 14-seater plane by following instructions of air traffic controller Robert Morgan.

On Tuesday afternoon, a short one-hour flight from the Bahamas to Florida in America took a dangerous turn when the pilot lost consciousness in the middle of the flight. 

As reported by BBC, the pilot of Cessna 208, a utility plane that can seat 14 people, told the two passengers on board that he was not feeling well. Soon, the pilot lost consciousness. Fortunately, a passenger named Darren Harrison took control of the plane and immediately reached out to the air traffic control for help. 

In the footage and audio recording accessed by WPBF-TV, the passenger can be heard telling the air traffic control, “I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

When the air traffic controller Robert Morgan asked him about his position, Harrison said, “I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea.”

Next, Morgan, who also trains aspiring pilots, guided Harrison to keep the plane afloat and guided him to slowly land at the Palm Beach International Airport. Despite not flying a plane before, Harrison stayed calm and successfully landed the plane by following Morgan’s instructions. 

After the landing, the pilot was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what caused him to loose consiousness. After the safe landing, Harrison and Morgan met at the airport. 

While speaking to WPBF-TV, Morrison said, “I knew the plane was flying like any other plane. I just knew I had to keep him calm, point him to the runway and tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land”.  

