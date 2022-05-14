‘This is the real multiverse’: Brilliant spoof of ‘Pasoori’ x WWE has blown away people

“Pasoori”, the hit track from Coke Studios Pakistan, has been transcending borders and making waves around the world. Now, moving beyond covers and mash-ups, hilarious spoofs too have caught netizens’ attention. However, one quite unexpected mash-up of the viral hit with wrestling has left all amused online.

Yes, believe it or not, someone put the popular track on a montage of various World Wrestling Entertainment fights, and as bizarre as it may sound, it fits seamlessly. While the peppy beats do give a modern vibe to the otherwise earthy and rustic feel of the song, the violence in professional wrestling matching with drum beats is not something music lovers can usually envision.

More than the iconic WWE moments matching with the lyrics, what takes the cake is probably the numerous slaps seen in the video as perfectly completing the opening tapping sound. Shared on Twitter by WWE Urdu, a fan page of hilarious memes and edits, the video has been getting attention from India as well.

The page is managed by Abdul Ahad Jawaid, the person behind the popular Bobbywood page on Twitter, which has earned a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans on both sides of the border.

While hailing the creator of the fantastic edit, many on social media were in disbelief how the two so different pieces of entertaining content gel so well.

For the uninitiated, the song exuding folk vibes released in season 14 of the hit show immediately earned plaudits in Pakistan. The duet performed by Ali Sethi along with Shae Gill soon managed to hook people on all social media platforms, going viral even in India as one of the most popular music for Instagram Reels. So much so that even big names in Bollywood cannot have enough of it.