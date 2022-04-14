Partygate scandal: Actor dubs Boris Johnson as ‘criminal’ on air, shocks netizens

People sharing their hot takes about politicians on live television is not new, especially actors in foreign shows. However, taking this to a new height, British actor Dan Stevens is breaking the internet after he took a potshot at Boris Johnson.

Stevens was appearing on BBC’s The One Show to promote his new political thriller series Gaslit. Before asking the Downton Abbey-famed actor to delve into further details, the hosts said the series revolves around Richard Nixon and the 1970s Watergate Scandal.

As Stevens goes to introduce the series by explaining the context that led even Nixon to resign, he quite nonchalantly drew a comparison to the present scenario where many have been demanding Johnson’s resignation.

“What you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign,” he said. And…um…no, I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson,” Stevens remarked, leaving hosts to gasp on air.

The segment quickly went viral after reporter Scott Bryan shared it on Twitter. “STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND WATCH THIS MOMENT FROM THE ONE SHOW,” he tweeted.

The footage certainly got all the attention from netizens amassing over 6.5 million views. While most remained surprised if not shocked, they were highly impressed by his delivery of the line.

As the video went viral, journalist Ian Hyland later tweeted that Stevens apologised for his joke.

I’m hearing Dan Stevens has now apologised for his Boris Johnson joke on The One Show. Apparently, Dan had had a very busy day of work and wasn’t aware at the time that he was breaking BBC rules. He also didn’t realise he was on The One Show. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) April 13, 2022

The British Prime Minister has been embroiled in a controversy for violating lockdown rules and hosting parties at the government residence in the summer of 2020 which is now being dubbed as the Partygate Scandal. Although the opposition has been demanding his resignation, he has refused. And netizens noted Stevens’s remark couldn’t have been timed better.

