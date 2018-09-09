Follow Us:
Parsi priest has a savage warning for people using mobile phones during temple visit

While the tweet is a way to deter the use of mobile phones in religious places, it also has a humorous take to it. It did not take long for the post to go viral with many complimenting the priest for his sense of humour. In over a day, the tweet has received over 1400 likes. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2018 2:58:48 pm
parsi priest, parsi priest viral tweet, funny viral tweets, parsi, parsi priests, A Parsi priest found an interesting way to discourage people from using their phones while visiting the Fire temple. (Source: pasargad_tours/Instagram)

When people visit holy places, they are expected to be devoted to the almighty. However, with technology and social media being omnipresent, it is not an easy task to disconnect completely. However, a Parsi priest found an interesting way to discourage people from using their phones while visiting the Fire temple.

“When you enter this Fire Temple it may be possible that you hear ‘the call of God’. However, it is unlikely that he unlikely that He will call you on your mobile phone. Thank you for turning off your phones. If you want to talk to God, enter, choose a quiet place and talk to him. If you want to see Him, send him a text message while driving,” read a post by Twitter user @TaroIrani.

While the tweet aims to deter the use of mobile phones at religious places, its sarcastic tone has caught people’s attention. It did not take long for the post to go viral with many complimenting the priest for his sense of humour. In over a day, the tweet has received over 1400 likes. Visiting a temple? Watch out for the priest’s warning.

