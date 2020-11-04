How Eric the parrot saved owner from house fire in Australia

Eric the parrot had repeatedly squawked "Anton" to warn the owner. (Source: Pixabay.com)

While it is theorised that animals tend to sense impending danger in advance, a man’s pet parrot alerted him of a fire that gutted his house even before the smoke alarm went off.

“I heard a bang and Eric — my parrot — he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke,” Nguyen told ABC net. “I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames. And so I’ve grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs,” he added.

Located at the Salstone Street at Kangaroo, the house was engulfed in flames by the time the firefighters arrived, the news website reported. Nguyen, who lives alone, however, escaped with the bird without any injuries. It took four crews over an hour to douse the fire

According to a BBC report, Eric the parrot had repeatedly squawked “Anton, Anton” to warn the owner. “There were smoke detectors (but) the bird alerted before the smoke detectors went off,” he told the news website. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

