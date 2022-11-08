scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Parrot steals reporter’s earphone as he speaks about robbery. Watch video

In a recent incident, a Chilean reporter talking about the rise in robberies in the area was robbed in front of the camera.

parrot steals earphone, parrot steals journalist's earphone, parrot steals Chilean reporter's earphone, indian expressThe clip shared by RTE News shows the journalist, Nicolas Krumm of Chilevision channel, speaking in front of the camera and the parrot perching on his shoulder.

Unexpected incidents happen during live reportage and often spark laughter online. In a recent incident, a Chilean reporter talking about the rise in robberies in the area was robbed in front of the camera.

And, it was a parrot that gained the spotlight as it grabbed one of his earphones and flew away. The clip shared by RTE News shows the journalist, Nicolas Krumm of Chilevision channel, speaking in front of the camera and the parrot perching on his shoulder. The reporter does not lose his cool and continues speaking.

Meanwhile, the bird grabs Krumm’s earphone with its beak and is seen flying away with it. His attempt to get back the earphone from the bird goes in vain as it flies away in a split second. The parrot lands on the fence nearby and Krumm continues speaking. Another man is seen going behind the bird, however, then it flies higher. An astonished Krumm turns around and is seen laughing at the robbery on the spot.

The BBC reported Krumm got back the earphone after the parrot dropped it.

The clip has triggered laughter online and funny reactions have poured in the comments section. A user commented, “The culprit is a Quaker Parrot !!:-).” Another user wrote, “I mean yes, generally speaking crime is down, but.”

Similar mischiefs by parrots have grabbed attention online in the past as well. In February this year, a parrot stole a New Zealand family’s GoPro and managed to capture an amazing “bird’s eye view” of the Fiordland National Park. The parrot dubbed as “kleptomaniac” tried to attack the camera after filming its getaway. Fortunately, it was not damaged severely and the owner retrieved it.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 01:40:55 pm
