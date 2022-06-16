Parrot ‘relaxing’ on ‘makeshift hammock’ reminds netizens of weekend

Lying on the hammock is one of the favourite past times for many. While humans get to relax at ease, a pet parrot has also found a hack for itself.

The parrot was seen enjoying its time on the “makeshift hammock” made of a face mask, a mandatory item being used against Covid-19, in a short clip which has delighted netizens.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the parrot lying inside the face mask hung on a moving car. The bird turns its head in between and enjoys the ride with its legs held up in the air.

The clip was captured by the bird’s owner Saharat Pakmatee while driving in eastern Thailand. “I think my bird must have felt tired standing, so he just laid down on the face mask,” Pakmatee was quoted as saying by Now This News in a tweet.

The clip shared four hours ago has garnered more than 3 lakh views on Twitter. Netizens loved the parrot’s “chilling mood”. A user commented, “Weekend is coming vibe”. Another user wrote, “Living a better life than yall combined.”

Parrots’ antics often grab eyeballs online. In one such shenanigan, a parrot stole a New Zealand family’s GoPro and captured an amazing “bird’s eye view” of the Fiordland National Park. The video showing the parrot coming closer to the camera and then fluttering its wings, flying away, and filming the getaway did rounds on social media in February this year.