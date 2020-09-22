Viral Video: Parrot lands on Brazilian footballer’s head during practice

In her post, Benites chose to use the incident to spread awarness about the loss of flora and fauna during the fires in Pantanal wetlands and Amazon rainforest. (Source: Bruna Benites/Instagram)

The women’s national football team of Brazil had to stop their training session midway after a parrot landed on a player’s head. A video of the hilarious moment soon went viral after it was shared by Brazilian defender Bruna Benites on her official social media account.

In the viral clip, the macaw can be seen sitting on Benites’ head as others look amused by it. The bird was then lured away with the help of a football by the assistant coach.

Watch the video here:

In her post, Benites chose to use the incident to spread awareness about the loss of flora and fauna due to the raging forest fires in Pantanal wetlands and Amazon rainforest. “Taking advantage of what happened today, I, as Mato Grosso do Sul, could not help expressing my feeling of deep sadness for everything that has been happening in the Pantanal.”

“Thousands of animals are losing their lives with the fires and if this continues to happen, scenes (rare) like the one you are seeing in this video, will become impossible to be seen. Let us be aware! Let’s take care of our greatest asset, which is nature!” she concluded the post.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens amused. In an update, Benites informed that the bird was a domesticated animal and lives in an apartment at Granja Comary (Rio de Janeiro).

