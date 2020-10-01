Parrot interrupts football match by landing on player, later reunited with owner

The bird was reunited with its owner three days after t escaped.

In a fresh case of a match being invaded by an animal, a parrot stole the show at a football match in Croatia after it star on a player who was celebrating his team scoring a goal.

Local second tier football clubs Cibalia and Bijelo Brdo were playing a match when the yellow parrot was spotted perched on the goal post. When Cibalia scored a goal, the startled bird flew off its perch and landed on a footballer’s back while the team was celebrating.

The moment was caught on camera by spectators who cheered as he gently let it sit on his hand and handed it over to support staff off the field.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me, and I believe it will never happen again!” the footballer Karlo Išasegi told local reporters.

It was later discovered that the bird had gone missing from its home three days earlier and its owner had been posting messages about it on Facebook. On learning that it was found at the football match, he rushed to get the bird back.

“I already thought that I lost her irretrievably when they told me that she was involved in the match between Bijelo Brdo and Cibalia,” Dominik Bubalo, the owner of the bird and a parrot breeder, told 24 Sata.

A male and female bird escaped from his house after he forgot to lock their cage. Although the male bird returned to his house, the female bird flew away again.

Bubalo went to get the bird back from the football field and she landed on his shoulder as soon as she saw him. Happy to be reunited, he posted a video of them returning home.

In a similar video last month, a macaw was seen interrupting a match and sitting on a Brazilian footballer’s head during practice.

