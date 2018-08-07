Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Netizens hail Iranian female photojournalist who covered men’s football match as ‘a true hero’

To escape censure, Parisa Pourtaherian took photos of a match from the terrace of a building located near the stadium. Now photos of her with a giant lens atop the building are going viral on Instagram and Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2018 6:35:30 pm
Photos of Parisa Pourtaherian capturing the football match from a building outside the stadium is being widely shared on Instagram.
An Iranian woman photojournalist managed to cover a men’s football match in the country and is being hailed for how she managed to do it. Her act is being praised because in conservative Iran, women are banned from entering any stadium where a sport is being played by the opposite gender. To escape censure, Parisa Pourtaherian took photos of a match from the terrace of a building located near the stadium. Now photos of her with a giant lens atop the building are going viral on Instagram and Twitter.

In a recently held football match during the top national league tournament, Pourtaherian went to the roof of a building near the Vatani Stadium in Qaemshahr to get the perfect shots for her photo agency. She not only managed to do her job brilliantly,  but defied the sexist ban without breaking it. People on social media lauded Pourtaherian and offered her support for her resilience and courage.

The photographer is an alumnus of the University of Tehran and has been associated with FCkia Academy and I.R Iran Volleyball Federation as a photographer. Due to the distance from the stadium, Pourtaherian only covered the first-half of the match, but the photos shared on Instagram won thousands of hearts worldwide.

Football and volleyball are very popular in Iran and women have been known to impersonate men to enter stadiums. Recently, during FIFA World Cup 2018, female fans were allowed for the first time to enter to enter the Azadi stadium to watch the the telecast of Iran vs Spain game on a big screen. Although, they never got to witness the players playing in the stadium live, that’s the closest Iranian women got for the first time.

Although, the ban on women in stadiums was partially lifted in 2015 for a few beach volleyball games, women spectators were assigned a separate area from where they could watch the game.

