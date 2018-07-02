Follow Us:
Paris ‘Spiderman’, who scaled 4 floors to rescue a child, starts new job as firefighter

Mamoudou Gassama, whose remarkable rescue of a child hanging from the balcony went viral in May -- making him a social media hero overnight, started his first day at a job with Paris Fire Brigade. He was earlier given a gold medal and French citizenship by the President.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2018 6:09:30 pm
paris spiderman, le spiderman, immigrant save child paris, Mamadou Gasama, paris spiderman fire brigade job, viral news, good news, indian express The 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama has become an inspiration for all on the Internet. (Source: Pompiers de Paris/ Twitter)
The Malian immigrant in France, whose remarkable rescue of a child hanging from a balcony went viral in May, started his job in Paris. Mamoudou Gassama, who even met the French President Emmanuel Macron for his brave act and was awarded a gold medal and citizenship, joined the Paris Fire Brigade. During the meeting, the president had said that Gassama’s skill was most suited to the job of a firefighter and provided him with an avenue to earn a living in the new country.

Back in May, the 22-year-old migrant became a sensation not just in Paris but worldwide. His remarkable rescue by scaling a four-storied building without any harness earned him the title of ‘Spiderman’.

He was one of 24 new recruits at the Paris Fire Brigade where Gassama started his new job on Sunday. The agency Pompiers de Paris tweeted on Thursday sharing the news along with a group photo.

At a time when many European Nations and particularly the US is stiffening its policy toward immigrants, Gassama’s story with a happy ending has people around the globe thrilled.

On social media, Netizens were happy that he was given a medal of honour, citizenship and job but stressed that it was “well-deserved.”

The French media reported that the father of the small child was detained for alleged parental neglect.

