Paris Fashion Week: German model Leon Dame’s catwalk goes viral, triggers meme fest

Paris Fashion Week is often discussed for the elaborate display of trends for the upcoming season, however, this year a German male model seems to have grabbed all the attention with his unusual catwalk, triggering a meme fest on social media. Interestingly, it was all a part of the show.

While closing Maison Margiela’s 2020 Spring collection by designer John Galliano, 20-year-old Leon Dame turned quite a few heads with his walk, where he can be seen dramatically stomping down the runway. The video was shared by the model himself on his Instagram handle along with a caption that read, “Closing Maison Margiela SS20.”

Dame’s walk caught the attention of many including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who smiled as the model passed by her, according to a Huffington Post report.

Watch the video here:

The viral clip generated a lot of buzz on social media and soon became a meme. However, Dame’s dramatic walk was all a part of the plan.

According to GQ, Galliano worked with movement director Pat Boguslawski for a year to choreograph the models’ walk. “John just wants people to be themselves,” Boguslawski told the fashion magazine. “The main idea is that he just likes characters. He just likes people who look interesting in general, and have something to say.”

Me when my mom made me wear matching outfits for family photos pic.twitter.com/gMIc6BwFDn — Hannah (@shipperofstuff) September 25, 2019

Mum: Richie!!

Me: Yeah

Mum: Here a minute

Me: But I ju…

Mum: I SAID COME HERE

11 year old me: pic.twitter.com/MDpZ9wQPqT — Yewande Stan. 🇬🇾🇮🇳🇲🇲 (@RichieBrave) September 25, 2019

Walking towards the weekend like Leon Dame at Margiela’s this morning pic.twitter.com/me0cfBDlZP — ferciraudo* (@ferciraudo) September 26, 2019

12 year old me walking down the halls in middle school with my headphones in as the misunderstood main character pic.twitter.com/j6OHvVO6mL — Jahkara J Smith✨ (@SlaylerJ) September 26, 2019

when my bf pisses me off but I still want attention https://t.co/kW5nlLHJbj — olos uɐɥ (@WoahhSailor) September 27, 2019