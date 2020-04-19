Follow Us:
Sunday, April 19, 2020
COVID19

Dancers say ‘thank you’ to Covid-19 frontline workers through virtual ballet performance

The video, titled 'Say thank you', has been produced by French film director Cédric Klapisch.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2020 7:37:59 pm
The video, which is over four minutes, features 40 artistes and captures each dancer at their home.

Several artistes of the Paris Opera have come together virtually for a beautifully choreographed performance to thank those at the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

The video, titled ‘Say thank you’, has been produced by French film director Cédric Klapisch.

Watch the video here:

The video, which is over four minutes, features 40 artistes and captures each dancer at their home. While some are accompanied by their children, others follow a professional routine, complete with costumes.

Some of the artistes can also be seen performing extracts from the famous “Dance of the Knights” from the ballet Romeo and Juliet by Sergei Prokofiev

Taking to Twitter, the Paris Opera said: “This spontaneous initiative is the fruit of their desire to express their deep gratitude and their support to all those who work with dedication and courage to protect us.”

The video is a part of three-video series where members from the three artistic bodies of the institution, the Orchestra, the Choirs, and the Ballet, perform to thank all frontline workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

