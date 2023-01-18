‘I’m crying right now’: Parents surprise five-year-old girl with impromptu trip to Disneyland

A five-year-old girl was overwhelmed with joy after her parents surprised her with a trip to Disneyland. The little girl’s reaction has won hearts online and its video is doing the rounds on social media.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the child sitting in the backseat of a car. Her father is heard saying that they are not going to church or on a date. The irked kid asks “why” and the man replies saying they are going somewhere else.

The father hands over a bag with Disney character prints and asks her to guess where they are heading to. She picks up the toys inside and rightly guesses they are going to Disneyland, the theme park in California, US. She gets overwhelmed with joy and starts to giggle. “I’m crying right now…I’m surprised,” she says.

These parents surprised their 5-year-old daughter with an impromptu trip to Disneyland — and her reaction is the most heartwarming thing you'll watch today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qiYsYtEEkw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 18, 2023

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has got more than 1,99,200 views. The heart-warming video struck a chord with Twitter users. A user commented, “Daughters are the best.” Another user wrote, “Rookies …..I would’ve used the promise of Disneyland for at least a month to get my kids to be good.”

In October last year, a video captured from Disneyland featured an interaction between a hearing-impaired boy and the theme park’s workers clad in popular characters Pluto, Minnie and Mickey costume. The boy greeted the characters in sign language and embraced them, winning hearts online.