‘Legends’: Parents take modem on trip as their ‘unappreciative’ kids refused to join them

From enjoying the sun in the beach to gorging on fish-n-chips, the modem had a lot of fun in the trip. (Cassie Langan/ Facebook) From enjoying the sun in the beach to gorging on fish-n-chips, the modem had a lot of fun in the trip. (Cassie Langan/ Facebook)

Parenting in the 21st century, with social media vying for your constant attention, isn’t easy. And the one thing that bothers most parents is their kids’ propensity to remain glued to the idiot box rather than exploring outdoor activities. So, when this couple’s kids refused to go out on a day-trip, the parents had the perfect response: they took their ‘overworked’ modem along for some fun and pampering!

Australian couple Cassie and Chris Langan wanted to spend some good family time touring Warrnambool, a small town in country Victoria, enjoying parks, the beach, and a train show. However, when they proposed the plan to their children – elder daughter (17) and two sons (13 and 10), they dubbed it as “boring” and wanted to stay back home instead.

Maybe they thought, it would be nice to ‘Netflix’, their mom wasn’t having it. So, instead of cajoling the “unappreciative kids”, they took the “most overworked family member for a well deserved day out”.

“Modem had a fantastic day not being used by the kids and it was lovely not to listen to constant bickering,” Cassie wrote online, sharing over a dozen photos of the gadget ‘really having a fun day’.

From having fancy lunch to enjoying soda with fish-n-chips to riding the famous slide and getting an epic shot with the seagulls, the modem’s trip was certainly great and it’s giving people some solid #TravelGoals online.

“It’s not often that we are all home at the same time,” the mother-of-three who works in retail, with weekends mostly occupied, told BoredPanda. Explaining that her husband, who is a truck driver, mostly stays away from home and daughter, who too works on weekends, it’s not easy for all five of them to go out and have some fun.

“Our 13-year-old son was the only one who reluctantly agreed to go. In the end, we said to the kids that if they weren’t going to go, we’d take the modem instead and they said ok,” she said adding her eldest and youngest weren’t thrilled with the outing.

The only compliant their middle-child Evan had was that the parents brought out the modem in public and happily was taking photos of it everywhere. But netizens online were thrilled to see the photos and while most parents couldn’t stop lauding them for trolling the kids in an epic way, others had interesting remarks about modem’s trip photos.

“When we got home our 17-year-old was so bored she actually had cleaned her room and spent time with her younger brother. When I showed my 10-year-old the photos he said that it wasn’t fair — that we hate him and love the modem more — and stormed off to his room,” Cassie told Today Show as to what happened at home when they returned.

Now, that their funny post has gone viral, she said her kids see the humour in her actions and are enjoying the viral fame.

