Parents name newborn after telecom company to get free internet for 18 years

A Swiss telecom company offered to provide free internet service for 18 years to anyone who’d name their child after them, and one couple have reportedly actually included Twifia in their daughter’s name.

The parents in Graubünden, who are in their 30s, registered the baby’s third first name as Twifia in its birth certificate and want to remain anonymous, reported Swiss paper Blick. The couple didn’t want to reveal the child’s other names to preserve anonymity, the report said.

“We want to remain anonymous to those around us because we don’t want to justify ourselves for it. Because the accusation of having sold our child’s name hits us very hard. We’re also a little ashamed,” the girl’s father told Blick.

The Swiss internet provider,Twifi, had said it would provide free service to any family that named a newborn child either Twifius (for boys) and Twifia (for girls) until the child is an adult. The free internet will be provided after the parents upload a copy of the legal birth certificate on the company’s website.

According to the local reports, the parents want to use the money on internet to create a savings account for their daughter and utilise the funds later.

The offer is still available on the telecom company’s website and the company said they were thrilled to learn about the girl.

“Twifia is barely a month old and doing well,” a statement from the ad firm Pam Advertising in Zurich said, W&V reported.

The company is now reportedly waiting to see if anyone names their child Twifus as part of the campaign.

