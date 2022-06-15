Loo and behold! Parents left embarrassed as child uses display toilet at store

A simple run to a store to buy a clothes line ended up being one of the most embarrassing experiences for a couple when their toddler decided to poop at a display toilet. Now, their Facebook post has left all laughing out loud online.

“Can’t quite believe what’s happened J has taken a very big poo in one of the B&Q display toilets,” the mother of two wrote on Facebook in a viral post that has garnered over 25,000 likes and over 38,000 shares.

The UK mother explained in her post that as they went into the home supply store in Glastonbury, they turned around to see their son sitting on one of the display commodes. “Ran to say get off but it was very much too late,” the mortified parent added with a monkey emoji covering his child’s eyes.

“I left to get wet wipes and came back to him still sitting there because he ‘needed to finish’ and hubby didn’t know what else to do,” she continued narrating the sad but hilarious story.

“The young shop assistant couldn’t stop laughing but also completely ignored the situation, don’t blame the lad,” she concluded sharing images, one of which showed her husband forced to scope out the faeces.

The mother told NeedToKnow.online, “At first we were mortified but then we found it funnier and funnier.” By the time she got the nappy bag, her son had already finished his job. “He was still on the toilet so I proceeded to help wipe his bum still and explain [that] the toilets in shops are not actual toilets.” The mother added that the boy said that his sister said he could use it.

While some parents related and sympathised with the couple, others said they would probably not know how to react in a similar situation.