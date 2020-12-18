scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
Parents’ apologetic letter to neighbours over baby’s crying is a hit on social media

The "tired and sorry" parents said they would do whatever it takes to mend relations with their neighbours if their crying baby got on people's nerves.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 18, 2020 5:24:06 pm
parenting, sleep training, crying out loud baby, baby sleep training, parent letter about baby crying, parents warning letter to neighbour baby crying, viral news, indian express,Netizens loved how their neighbour baked cookies for them.

A couple in the US sent out letters to their neighbours apologising in advance for their infant’s possible crying at night and a picture of the letter is making waves on social media.

The parents, Matthew and Kelee Ward, wrote in the letter that “after many sleepless nights thanks to the dreaded 4-month sleep regression”, they had decided to try the “cry-it-out method”, where the infant learns to self-soothe and fall asleep.

The “tired and sorry” parents also said they will do what it takes to mend relations with neighbours if baby got on people’s nerves. They also invited neighbours to drop by for peace offerings of milk, sugar, egg or tequila.

Moved by the letter, one of their neighbours in the apartment shared a photo of it on Twitter.

“Neighbors left this on the door… I’m gonna bake them some cookies,” Amber Bennett wrote.

“If you hear the cries please pray for me and know I am also crying and going insane,” the letter said.

“I’m very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you, let’s hope it doesn’t last long,” the parents wrote, adding that they would take a break from the experiment if it didn’t work out.

The couple also requested neighbours to turn up the TV volume if their child was too loud.

The neighbour who tweeted the letter did keep her promise of baking cookies for the parents. She also gifted the baby a toiletry set, while the parents were given a bottle of liquor.

“I thought it was the cutest, most considerate thing. You see stuff like this on the internet so I was surprised it actually happened to me,” Bennett, who runs a bakery from home told Bored Panda.

Matthew and Kelee Ward said they didn’t except their letter to be a subject of discussion on social media.

“Yeah, we definitely didn’t expect the neighbor’s response to be how positive it was. We kind of really just expected to put the letter on their door and then not really hear anything about it,” Matthew told news channel FOX 46.

The letter received lakhs of comments in response and was retweeted thousands of times.

