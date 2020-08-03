‘Heroes in every way’: Paramedics pull over to save skunk with cup stuck on its head

With the ongoing pandemic, the two put on their PPE kits and made sure the animal was free before they got back into their vehicles. With the ongoing pandemic, the two put on their PPE kits and made sure the animal was free before they got back into their vehicles.

In a heartwarming gesture, two paramedics came to the rescue of a skunk struggling to free itself from a cup stuck over its head on the road side. Katelyn and Mary were driving through Innisfil, Canada, when they spotted a skunk lying on the road side, seemingly injured. The duo rode back to only find its head stuck in a paper cup.

“Katelyn & Mary were driving in Innisfil when Mary saw an animal that looked like it was hurt. She turned them around and they found the skunk with its head stuck in a Tim Hortons cup,” read the caption of the video, which has now gone viral on Facebook.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the two put on their PPE kits and made sure the animal was free before they got back into their vehicles.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people responding to the viral clip.

