Paramedics grant dying man his final wish before taking him to hospital

A team of paramedics took a slight detour to grant the wish of a dying man, who was being taken to the hospital for the last time. According to a Daily Mail report, the medical personnel agreed to visit a McDonald’s drive-thru to pick up a caramel sundae, the 72-year-old man’s favourite meal.

Ron McCartney, a resident of Gold Coast, Australia, was suffering from prostate cancer and wanted to relish his favourite dessert before being admitted into a hospital. His daughter, Danielle Smith took to social media to share her gratitude and thank the paramedics for their gesture. “Mum and I cannot thank (Queensland Ambulance) enough for all the help and compassion you have all given towards us each time we have had to call you,” she wrote.

The official Facebook page of Queensland Ambulance Service also shared a picture of McCartney eating the sundae along with an emotional post that read, “Last week, Gold Coast resident Sharon called an ambulance for her husband Ron’s final journey to hospital and palliative care. Paramedics Kate and Hanna responded and during their initial observations of Ron, Sharon mentioned that he had barely eaten anything over two days. The officers asked Ron, if you could eat anything… what would it be? To which Ron replied, a caramel sundae.”

Read the complete post here:

“It put a smile on his face, he got a couple of pretty girls conned again. Got what he wanted. It was typical Ron. He’ll never say no to a caramel sundae,” his wife Sharon told ABC News. His daughter also shared that her father died on Saturday after a 17-year fight with pancreatic cancer.

