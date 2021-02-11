Paramedics win praise after fulfilling patient’s wish to see the ocean

Many, who came across the picture, lauded the health care workers for their act of kindness.

Two paramedic officers are winning plaudits online after a picture of them taking a patient down to the ocean to enjoy the view got widely shared on social media.

It was local resident Neil King, who was at the Cleveland Point Lighthouse, south-east of Brisbane, who saw the health workers wheeling the patient in stretcher towards the ocean.

Sharing the picture on Facebook, King lauded the paramedics, who were part of the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) for their compassion.

“Lovely watching the amazing paramedics bringing an obviously not well patient to the point for a visit on her way to the hospital(?)” King wrote while sharing the picture.

“The gesture was amazing but the kind words and lovely conversation they shared even more so. Thank you Queensland Ambulance Service you are amazing,” the post further read.

The photo of the two paramedics standing on either side of the patient’s hospital bed was also reshared by QAS’s on their Facebook feed.

Many, who came across the picture, lauded the health care workers for their act of kindness.

A spokesperson from the QAS told Daily Mail that “it was a wonderful moment for a member of the public to capture” but did not reveal anything further due to patient confidentiality.