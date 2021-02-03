Paralysed dog nursed back to health, video leaves netizens teary-eyed

With consistent exercise, massages and therapy, the canine is finally able to walk.

A heartwarming video of a paralysed dog being nursed back to health has left netizens teary-eyed after it went viral.

The one minute clip, which was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman, features a woman holding onto a dog that is unable to walk.

However, with consistent exercise, massages and therapy, the canine makes spectacular recovery and is nursed back to health. The viral clip concludes with the dog finally walking on its own and running around in a park. ”

Watch the video here:

Good girl lost the ability to walk after an illness — but this woman worked her magic. Humanity… pic.twitter.com/BJTqpEYjjU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 1, 2021

“Good girl lost the ability to walk after an illness — but this woman worked her magic. Humanity…” read the caption of the undated clip, which has now garnered over 3 million views and has been flooded with netizens cheering for the adorable pooch.

“People that do this work are the best kind of people! Here’s a woman teaching a blind and deaf puppy how to adapt with touch signals. Red heart,” wrote a user while sharing another clip.

People that do this work are the best kind of people! Here’s a woman teaching a blind and deaf puppy how to adapt with touch signals. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1sfgCLWWI1 — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) February 2, 2021

My dog had this happen a few years ago. Ruptured disk in her neck. Limbs just completely stopped working. Thought we would have to have her put down. Worked with her and worked with her and little by little it all came back. Now she’s a 14 year old lovable grouch. pic.twitter.com/QVxQjVGQe3 — Relieved Individual (@mmillsrat) February 1, 2021

Yes, there are Angels on earth! A round of applause to all the doctors and therapists in the world! / Si si existen los Ángeles en la tierra! Un aplauso a todos los doctores y terapeutas del mundo! — Juan Carlos Limón G. (@JClimon) February 1, 2021

Aaaaaand crying over a dog video for the second time today — Nicole (@NoNameGirl8686) February 1, 2021