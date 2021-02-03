scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Paralysed dog nursed back to health, video leaves netizens teary-eyed

"Good girl lost the ability to walk after an illness — but this woman worked her magic. Humanity..." read the caption of the undated clip, which has now garnered over 3 million views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2021 3:16:39 pm
Paralyzed dog nursed back to health, dog viral video, Paralyzed dog viral video twitter reactions, cute dogs, cute dog viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsWith consistent exercise, massages and therapy, the canine is finally able to walk.

A heartwarming video of a paralysed dog being nursed back to health has left netizens teary-eyed after it went viral.

The one minute clip, which was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman, features a woman holding onto a dog that is unable to walk.

However, with consistent exercise, massages and therapy, the canine makes spectacular recovery and is nursed back to health. The viral clip concludes with the dog finally walking on its own and running around in a park. ”

Watch the video here:

“Good girl lost the ability to walk after an illness — but this woman worked her magic. Humanity…” read the caption of the undated clip, which has now garnered over 3 million views and has been flooded with netizens cheering for the adorable pooch.

“People that do this work are the best kind of people! Here’s a woman teaching a blind and deaf puppy how to adapt with touch signals. Red heart,” wrote a user while sharing another clip.

