Watch: Paralysed man proposes to girlfriend in an exoskeleton suit

Going down on one knee is considered traditional when it comes to wedding proposals. However, when Josh Smith, a quadriplegic who has been unable to walk after an accident, went down on one knee, it was a momentous occasion for his partner and their families.

Back in 2014, Smith was visiting his friends in Virginia Beach when he met with an accident that left him paralyzed and restricted most of his activities. He was diving into a wave head first when he slammed into a sandbar and was instantly paralyzed chest down.

“I was floating there face down and couldn’t move anything, but my eyes were open,” Smith told Good Morning America about the accident. “It took me a little bit to realize that I couldn’t move at all and then once I came to, I thought I was going to drown there.”

“I didn’t know if it was even possible because I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody do it before.” A horrific swimming accident left Josh Smith as a C-6 quadriplegic—so he used an exoskeleton to get down on one knee and propose to his future wife. https://t.co/NDRLnumqdc pic.twitter.com/gjUYPfA6TF — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2021

So when Smith proposed to his girlfriend, Grace using an exoskeleton suit, it was not just the proposal but also the fact that he was able to bend that brought happiness to his loved ones.

“I had this huge idea, and I didn’t know if it was even possible because I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody do it before,” Smith told the news website. “So, I reached out to my therapists and told them I wanted to try to get down on one knee to propose, and I was hoping that we could use the exoskeleton to help with that.”

While the task wasn’t easy, Smith focussed all his energy and managed to surprise Grace, who had no idea what he was going to do. “I just kind of froze, staring at him and I felt like I couldn’t move,” Grace told the news website. “Then my family and his family started pouring out and I was like, ‘Oh! It was very overwhelming but in a good way.”

The couple plan to tie the knot in October.