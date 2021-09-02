scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

‘You gave my family great courage’: US gold medallist at Paralympics gets touching letter

The letter was written by Masaki Kando, father of a 13-year-old boy Haruki, who suffered from osteosarcoma on his right knee at the age of 10 and had surgery on "Rotation plasty" just like 23-year-old American athlete.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 2:20:31 pm
tokyo paraolympics, 2020 para olympics, Sam Grewe japanese man letter, man gives letter to Sam Grewe, stranger thanks Sam Grewe letter cancer, viral news, indian expressSam Grewe of the United States won gold in men's high jump - T63 Final in Tokyo, where he received the letter.

USA’s Sam Grewe clinched gold in the men’s high jump T63 category at the ongoing the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, four years after narrowly missing it at the Rio Games. But, even before his win, a sweet gesture by a kind stranger made him feel like a winner.

Before he set out to give his best on the track, a Games organiser handed him a letter. In it, the sender thanked him for giving his family “great courage” after his son underwent the same surgery that changed Grewe’s life. The letter was written by Masaki Kando, father of a 13-year-old boy Haruki, who suffered from osteosarcoma on his right knee at the age of 10 and had surgery on “Rotation plasty” just like the 23-year-old American athlete.

“My son is watching on TV today,” wrote Kando. “We are all supporting you”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Grewe, who had closely lost gold to India’s Mariyappan Thangavelu at the 2016 Rio Games, got sweet revenge this year. While he finished on top in 1.88m, Thangavelu settled for silver with 1.86m.

“Even though I knew the details of the rotation plastys surgery, I was very anxious because there was misinformation about its after function in Japan,” Kando said in the letter. He added that finding out about Grewe’s surgery gave them much needed courage and assurance.

Moved by the unexpected gesture, Grew posted the letter on Twitter. “Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it,” he wrote while sharing it.

The letter not only moved the athlete but also several people on social media. Many, while congratulating Grewe, who is training to be a doctor, said the victories are inspiration for little children fighting the same odds. Others also lauded the Japanese man for his thoughtful letter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement