Austrian Alps horror: Sightseeing plane rips through paraglider’s canopy in mid-air close call

A regular adventure turned into a nightmare for a paraglider after she was hit by a small aircraft over the Austrian Alps, sending her into a dangerous spin. The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon near Schmittenhöhe mountain, a well-known paragliding destination in northern Austria.

According to the New York Post, Sabrina, a 44-year-old seasoned paraglider, was airborne with a mounted camera when a sightseeing plane suddenly flew through her canopy. The viral video shows the plane narrowly missing her head. Despite the spin, she successfully activated her emergency parachute and landed safely.

The video also shows Sabrina spiralling downward, screaming as she struggles to regain control. With her primary canopy badly damaged, she quickly deployed her reserve parachute while descending.