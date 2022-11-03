Paraglider spots woman stranded in Miami canal, lands to rescue her. Watch dramatic video

A paraglider, who was hovering in the air during a routine flying session in USA’s Miami, rescued a woman who got submerged in the water after her car slid into a canal, a Mirror report said.

Cristiano Piquet, 40, at first thought it was an alligator splashing in the water. He deftly landed in the field and rushed to the spot to rescue her. He managed to capture the incident on camera and the dramatic rescue video has earned him plaudits online.

ALSO READ | Teenagers saved from drowning in frozen lake in nick of time. Watch video

The clip shows the Miami resident recording the flight. He is heard saying in the air, “I am flying with my friend on Sunday before church as we always do. And I am flying and I see a woman holding for her life.” He is seen slowing down and landing in lush green field. “Then I land in a bit of nowhere. And I come to rescue her and save her,” he says.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Piquet (@cristianopiquet)

As he comes closer to the spot, the woman responds to him saying, “Oh my god, I fell with my car in here.” The camera pans to show the woman lying on top of the car submerged in water. She seems totally exhausted and unable to move. He asks her to let go of her left hand and the rescue personnel standing beside the water body pulls her to safety.

Piquet has been hailed as a hero online after the video went viral. A user commented, “Super Piquet is coming to save you! Dont worry!” Another user wrote, “Cristiano my friend you are a true hero brother!! you saved that woman’s life.” A third user commented, “YOU’RE A HERO god bless you that’s what it’s all about.”

Talking to Miami Herald, Piquet said, “I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water.” He also added that he was cautious not to hit any power lines when he landed with his paramotor. It is a personal flying machine including a paraglider as well as engine-powered propeller attached to the pilot.

The report also said that the woman was taken to the hospital and six units from fire department responded to the accident. The rescue personnel also confirmed that no one else was stranded in the canal.

In August this year, another dramatic video showed police officers in Arizona, US pulling a woman out of a car stranded in flood waters. The panicked woman was worried about her pet dog trapped inside the car and the police officers consoled her. The police officers used a rope to strenuously pull her out through the car’s window.