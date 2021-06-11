Video: Parachutist makes emergency landing in middle of football game

The referee shows a yellow card after a parachutist landed on a football pitch amid an ongoing game in Elblag, Poland, June 6, 2021. (Picture credit: Reuters)

In a bizarre incident, a parachutist made an emergency landing in the middle of a football pitch during a match in Poland.

GoPro footage, which is now going viral on social media, shows the parachutist flying across the pitch before landing on the halfway line. The Olimpia Elbląg reserve team and PISA Primavera Barczewo were halfway through their fifth-tier match on June 6 when the incident took place.

Footage shows the players scurrying out of the way as the airborne invader nearly crashes into one of the players. The terrifying incident took a hilarious turn when the referee gave a yellow card to the parachutist.

Watch the video here:

When a parachutist first began his flight, he did not expect it would end on a soccer pitch in the middle of a Polish third division game in Elblag, Poland 🪂 pic.twitter.com/jXEKD5zUgC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2021

The video also shows the man managing to hold his ground despite landing at high speed and waiting for help. A man then helps him get his chute together before they walk off the pitch.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Looks like he had plenty of choices and steered towards the game. — brynagrl (@brynagrl) June 10, 2021

I love that it’s a yellow card. “Listen mate, you do this again and you are gone.” — Joe Murphy (@joecmurphy) June 10, 2021

Are you serious? You gave the guy a yellow card when he’s not even a part of the game? — NotRickSanchez (@XxJD32016608xX) June 10, 2021