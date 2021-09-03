‘Love on the track’: Para-athlete’s guide surprises her with marriage proposal at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo summer games has seen many beautiful declaration of love in the past few weeks. Even the Paralympics is not without it, as making it more about love, Cape Verde’s para-athlete’s guide proposed to her on the track field right after the race. The sweet moment now has has gone viral, delighting all online.

The proposal took place right after sprinter Keula Pereira Semedo ran for women’s 200m race in the T11 category. Although she failed to qualify for the semi-finals, it still became memorable for a special reason. Expressing his love for Semedo, Manuel Antonio Vaz de Veiga went down on one knee and asked the athlete to marry him.

Tweeting the video of the proposal, ParaAthletics wrote, “He *the guide* put a ring on it”, as the woman heartily said a “yes”.

The video showed Veiga smiling and holding Semedo’s hand and then, surrounded by other guides and athletes, sitting on one knee and asking her to marry him

💍He *the guide* put a ring on it 💍 💕Guide proposed to 🇨🇻 Cape Verde Para athlete after the 200m T11 heats.

👰🏾‍♀️ + 🤵🏾‍♂️ Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo & Manuel Antonio Vaz de Veiga #ParaAthletics #Paralympics #Tokyo2020

pic.twitter.com/f6a7aXxXGL — #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 (@ParaAthletics) September 2, 2021

Veiga told DW that he thought the stadium was the “best place” to ask Semedo to marry him. “It’s her second home,” Veiga said adding, “We have been together for 11 years. So I thought it was time.”

Saying that she was thinking to quit and Veiga’s proposal had given her strength to continue sprinting, Semedo added, “I don’t have words for how I feel. But I’m sure our parents will go crazy with joy.”

Netizens loved the proposal and said video made them emotional. Many also called the proposal more important than any gold medal.

