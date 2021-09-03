scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

‘Love on the track’: Para-athlete’s guide surprises her with marriage proposal at Tokyo Olympics

Cape Verde's para-athlete's guide surprised her with a ring at the finishing line, getting cheers from fellow athletes and guides.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 3, 2021 6:22:13 pm
Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo of Cape Verde was proposed by her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga at the finishing line.

The Tokyo summer games has seen many beautiful declaration of love in the past few weeks. Even the Paralympics is not without it, as making it more about love, Cape Verde’s para-athlete’s guide proposed to her on the track field right after the race. The sweet moment now has has gone viral, delighting all online.

The proposal took place right after sprinter Keula Pereira Semedo ran for women’s 200m race in the T11 category. Although she failed to qualify for the semi-finals, it still became memorable for a special reason. Expressing his love for Semedo, Manuel Antonio Vaz de Veiga went down on one knee and asked the athlete to marry him.

ALSO READ |‘You gave my family great courage’: US gold medallist at Paralympics gets touching letter

Tweeting the video of the proposal, ParaAthletics wrote, “He *the guide* put a ring on it”, as the woman heartily said a “yes”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video showed Veiga smiling and holding Semedo’s hand and then, surrounded by other guides and athletes, sitting on one knee and asking her to marry him

Veiga told DW that he thought the stadium was the “best place” to ask Semedo to marry him. “It’s her second home,” Veiga said adding, “We have been together for 11 years. So I thought it was time.”

Saying that she was thinking to quit and Veiga’s proposal had given her strength to continue sprinting, Semedo added, “I don’t have words for how I feel. But I’m sure our parents will go crazy with joy.”

Netizens loved the proposal and said video made them emotional. Many also called the proposal more important than any gold medal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement