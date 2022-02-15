Panicked parrot rescued from 60 feet up in tree in US

A parrot, just learning to fly, went 60 feet up a tree and was too afraid to come down when two workers of a power company came to the rescue of the panicked bird.

Thea Everest, a woman from Massachusetts, said she brought her pet macaw Kaiba while visiting her dad in Vermont’s Brattleboro last Sunday for her birthday.

Everest was quoted as saying by WCAX that she has been trying to teach Kaiba to fly over the last year and a half but it’s been a slow process. “Normally, I’ll put him down right before we go inside so he can use the bathroom,” Everest said. “And a bird flew by like right next to him and he got spooked,” she added.

After perching on the tree, Kaiba didn’t know how to return. “Being in that tree, I think he was stuck and scared,” Everest told WCAX.

After the rescue workers from Green Mountain Power Company brought her pet down, Everest penned an emotional note on Facebook. “Huge shout out to Green Mountain Power company for rescuing my macaw, Kaiba, today in the freezing Brattleboro Vermont! You have amazing workers and the best rescuers I could’ve asked for. These two guys right here, Chris and Nick, I owe so much to. Thank you. I am forever in your debt and here’s to hopefully a safe warm 80 more years with this boy here!! And thank you Harry Fell for helping me get in touch with them! I owe both the company and you a life today,” wrote Everest.

Netizens were thrilled to read the story and many users also had a word of praise for the rescue workers. For Chris Gouger and Nick Bills, it was the first rescue operation of its kind. “We just barely had enough to reach the bird,” Gouger was quoted as saying by UPI. “Normally, if we’re removing animals from the tree or line, they’re usually not alive,” added Gouger.

“This was the first that was actually a bird up in a tree,” Bills told UPI.