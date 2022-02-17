Panicked horses flee from fire in US’ Texas. Watch video

Fire engulfed about 300 acres of land in West County of US’ Texas on Monday. More than a dozen horses were seen fleeing the area in panic. Some houses were evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to reports.

In a video shared by the BBC, massive fire is seen engulfing the area. More than a dozen panicked horses were seen running for their life while smoke arises from the fire. Firefighters were seen extinguishing the fire in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

The fire was contained after the combined efforts of Paradise Fire Department, Tarrant County Fire Marshal and the Fort Worth Fire Department. Fire extinguisher was dropped in the area from a plane, according to local media reports.

“I was just panicked so I put my flashers on and drove down the turn lanes and was like get out of my way, get out of my way, get out of my way,” Carrie Baran, a Wise County resident was quoted as saying by CBSDFW. Baran added that she was relieved to see fire crews had the situation under control.

“You couldn’t get within 150 feet of it. It was that hot,” Granville Martin who was in the periphery of the fire, was quoted as saying by CBSDFW. “I mean, a couple of my guys tried to help with a water hose and a metal fire extinguisher but you could only get so close because it was that hot,” Martin added.

The Office of the Texas Governor issued a fire warning on February 14. In a press release, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that elevated to critical fire weather is possible on February 15. The alert was issued for Panhandle, Permian Basin, West Texas, and South Texas later this week.

Texans in the Panhandle, Permian Basin, and West Texas face elevated-to-critical fire weather conditions today. 🔥Follow guidance from local officials

🔥Check local burn bans

🔥Visit https://t.co/gBmHEfGfA7 for wildfire tips State resources readied: https://t.co/9T96Njt8lO pic.twitter.com/KhX8EOJXdk — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) February 15, 2022

“The State of Texas continues to monitor weather conditions and is fully prepared to respond to any potential wildfire activity that could impact our communities,” Governor Greg Abbott was quoted as saying in the press release. “As strong winds and increased fire dangers are forecasted across the Lone Star State, Texans are encouraged to stay weather-aware and heed guidance from their local officials to keep their loved ones safe,” Abbott added.