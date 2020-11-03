scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
‘That is not paneer tikka’: Here is why this Indian dish is trending amid US elections

A day before the US presidential elections, Jayapal decided to cook her comfort food "paneer tikka" in honour of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 3, 2020 2:50:16 pm
us presidential election, paneer tikka, us election news, us election results, us election results 2020, us election 2020 news, paneer tikka memes, desi memes, trending, indian express, indian express newsIn another tweet captioned, "On popular demand," she also shared the recipe.

A day prior to the 2020 United States presidential election, netizens were surprised to see #PaneerTikka trending on Twitter alongside names such as Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It turned out that the famous Indian appetizer found a spot on the trends list due to a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

A day before the US presidential elections, Jayapal decided to cook her comfort food “paneer tikka” in honour of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who had recently revealed that her favourite North Indian dish was “any kind of tikka”. However, Jayapal’s version of paneer tikka failed to tickle the taste buds of desi netizens it seems.

“Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honour of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020,” tweeted Jaypal while sharing a picture of her cookies dish.

In another tweet captioned, “On popular demand,” she also shared the recipe.

However, Jaypal’s tweet soon triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media, with many pointing out that traditional ‘paneer tikka’ is not served with gravy. Many, amused by Jaypal’s tweet, also shared pictures of various dishes with wrong names.

