‘That is not paneer tikka’: Here is why this Indian dish is trending amid US elections

A day prior to the 2020 United States presidential election, netizens were surprised to see #PaneerTikka trending on Twitter alongside names such as Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It turned out that the famous Indian appetizer found a spot on the trends list due to a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

A day before the US presidential elections, Jayapal decided to cook her comfort food “paneer tikka” in honour of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who had recently revealed that her favourite North Indian dish was “any kind of tikka”. However, Jayapal’s version of paneer tikka failed to tickle the taste buds of desi netizens it seems.

“Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honour of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020,” tweeted Jaypal while sharing a picture of her cookies dish.

In another tweet captioned, “On popular demand,” she also shared the recipe.

By popular demand, the recipe for Paneer Tikka Masala, slightly adapted from the fabulous @twosleevers! You can either eat the tikka on its own, or add the masala (sauce) which is like a curry. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/0tNyEZOWN4 — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

However, Jaypal’s tweet soon triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media, with many pointing out that traditional ‘paneer tikka’ is not served with gravy. Many, amused by Jaypal’s tweet, also shared pictures of various dishes with wrong names.

I made a Masala Dosa tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UVAaz5EPN5 — BlueBlur (@blue_bhai) November 3, 2020

here’s palak paneer for you pic.twitter.com/LKQm09e5vt — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 3, 2020

Lol I got you .. if what she shared is paneer tikka then this definitely is gulab jamun 😂 — Madhulatha (@Madhula73460014) November 3, 2020

In what universe does qualify as paneer tikka @_SiddharthNayak https://t.co/FNW3UwYwaG — priyanka pandey (@chai_pandey) November 3, 2020

Guys, I figured out what happened.

Pramila ordered malai paneer from a restaurant and called it paneer tikka. She didn’t cook this. That is why she doesn’t know what the dish is. https://t.co/8A3Bdh5WHw — Nitayuvani Celebrating Diwali! (@nitayuvani) November 3, 2020

It takes one google search to know the difference between a tikka and makhani — abhinit (@abhinitk) November 3, 2020

