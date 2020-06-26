Watch: Florida residents invoke God, devil’s laws to oppose having to wear masks

Residents argued that making mask mandatory violated their right to freedom, with some claiming masks are killing people. Residents argued that making mask mandatory violated their right to freedom, with some claiming masks are killing people.

Residents of Palm Beach County in Florida erupted in anger at a commissioner’s meeting after an unanimous vote to make the wearing of masks in public mandatory. The footage of the residents coming up with reasons ranging from the norm being “devil’s law” to fear God for breaking “his rules of breathing” is now being shared widely on social media.

Before the county board of commissioners voted to require masks in public places, they were criticised by witnesses who said they were “communist dictators”, people who love the devil and hate freedom. One of woman talking before the forum asked if the panel members were “insane and crazy”, arguing all “should be in a psych ward”.

“This is insane. And then you want to open the meeting with a prayer to God. Are you praying to the devil? Because God is not listening to that prayer. Because all of you are practicing the devil’s love,” she said angrily.

But what caught the attention of most people online was a woman named Whitney, who identified herself as an essential worker. “I don’t wear a mask for the same reason I don’t wear underwear,” she said. “Things gotta breathe.” The statement even got laughs in the room.

Another elderly anti-mask campaigner said, “They want to throw out God’s wonderful breathing system out of the door. You’re all turning your backs on it.”

A montage of all such the arguments made to justify not wearing masks is being watched and shared widely. It’s been viewed over six million times so far.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

This is a mess & factually incorrect! OB/GYN’s recommend 100% cotton underwear for women as well as an absence of tight clothes & good hygiene. Not wearing underwear can actually contribute to other problems. Also masks are 100% breathable. Let’s not be ignorant! #FactsMatter — Nic’s World – *Facts & Science Matter* (@TNicolesWorld) June 25, 2020

But you wear pants in public — Jball (@Jabalipezzy) June 24, 2020

Oh I thought it was “because I love to have both sets of lips chaff against raw fabric.” — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) June 25, 2020

How in the world did I get to be this age without knowing the depth and scope of the profound ignorance of my countrymen? I was in a dream world. — AnnaMarie for Fauci (@AnnaMarie_MN) June 25, 2020

“They want to throw gods wonderful breathing system out the door” is a quote I CANNOT get over 🤣😂 as if wearing a mask is against the ten comandments, and makes “gods breathing system” impossible 🤣🤣☠️🤣 — 🍑Princess Peach🍑 (@ZhaddieGrey) June 26, 2020

These folk are allowed to own guns, drive, have kids and vote! pic.twitter.com/KXZ8erdOOi — ash (@ash67440152) June 25, 2020

*Seatbelts restrict my right to be thrown through a windshield if I’m in an accident.

*If I’m wearing a mask, no one will be able to see how attractive that I really am.

*I don’t want to breathe in my own germs, I might get sick.#IJustCantWithYouPeople pic.twitter.com/fSjsocEFpl — Lynnie Girl (@LynnieGirl65) June 25, 2020

Anti vaxxers have morphed into anti maskers. — Amber White (@AmberAmberwh) June 25, 2020

this scene from parks and rec is literally the americans who are fighting back against wearing masks because their “freedom to breathe” is being taken away pic.twitter.com/yb2uDpRa6L — out of context parks & rec (@nocontextpawnee) June 24, 2020

If y’all need a reference as to why those anti mask people are being compared to the people of Paunee from parks and rec, here it is…🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6yoCSp0c6t — … (@conytrevors) June 24, 2020

Palm Beach County issued an emergency order making masks compulsory starting on Thursday, with a maximum fine of $500 for those who fail to wear them. The decision comes as Palm Beach has become one of the most-affected counties in the country with a high number of new cases of Covid-19 being confirmed everyday.

