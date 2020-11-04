Video: How Pakistan’s first metro line is providing ‘new entertainment opportunities’ to public

"Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to the public," tweeted Pakistan civil servant Danyal Gilani while sharing the video.

A week since Pakistan’s first metro began operations in the eastern city of Lahore, the “Orange line” has seen a flurry of passengers who wanted to get a feel and look at the trains besides daily commuters.

With more than two dozen stations, stretching 27 kilometres, the “Orange Line” will cut travel time across Lahore from two-and-a-half hours by bus to 45 minutes on the metro.

Among many pictures and videos of the new metro system shared on social media was a clip that featured a little boy using the bars to do a somersault. “Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to the public,” tweeted Pakistan civil servant Danyal Gilani while sharing the video.

Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to public 🤦🏼‍♂️😐 🚇 pic.twitter.com/pEf4q3uT0j — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) November 2, 2020

Another featured a boy using the metro handles to hang and twist. Here take a look:

This happens When you spend on stones more than humans. #lahoremetro pic.twitter.com/dtNqcrTRW2 — Waqar Hussain (@waqarlife) November 1, 2020

However, many took the opportunity to also share hilarious memes and jokes, using videos of people goofing around in metros while using the caption shared by Gilani.

Scenes from Orange Line Metro, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/bhU4QAZyj8 — Mughis (@Einstonerrr) November 3, 2020

bro what is happening on the new orange line train in lahore pic.twitter.com/f0HTXXtq0H — mogul (@notmogul) November 2, 2020

Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to public 🤦🏾‍♂️😐🚇 pic.twitter.com/AF9Guuyeca — sabeen 🎨✨ (@rylanthegeek) November 3, 2020

yo the new orange line train in lahore is sum else pic.twitter.com/Xi4EkU2hG9 — dua (@duashahhid) November 2, 2020

Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to public 🤦🏼‍♂️😐 🚇 pic.twitter.com/npFwTvt2cD — Haggravated Lassault (@_ah0z) November 3, 2020

