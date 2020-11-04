scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Bihar polls

Video: How Pakistan’s first metro line is providing ‘new entertainment opportunities’ to public

With more than two dozen stations, stretching 27 kilometres, the "Orange Line" will cut travel time across Lahore from two-and-a-half hours by bus to 45 minutes on the metro

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 4, 2020 5:27:52 pm
Lahore orange, Pakistan, Pakistan first metro line, orange line, Lahore metro entertainment opportunities viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news"Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to the public," tweeted Pakistan civil servant Danyal Gilani while sharing the video.

A week since Pakistan’s first metro began operations in the eastern city of Lahore, the “Orange line” has seen a flurry of passengers who wanted to get a feel and look at the trains besides daily commuters.

With more than two dozen stations, stretching 27 kilometres, the “Orange Line” will cut travel time across Lahore from two-and-a-half hours by bus to 45 minutes on the metro.

Among many pictures and videos of the new metro system shared on social media was a clip that featured a little boy using the bars to do a somersault. “Lahore’s Orange Line metro providing new entertainment opportunities to the public,” tweeted Pakistan civil servant Danyal Gilani while sharing the video.

Another featured a boy using the metro handles to hang and twist. Here take a look:

However, many took the opportunity to also share hilarious memes and jokes, using videos of people goofing around in metros while using the caption shared by Gilani.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 04: Latest News

Advertisement