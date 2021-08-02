Pakistan’s ‘disappointed fan’, whose photo went viral during ICC World Cup, finds place in museum of memes

On June 12, Sarim's disappointed expression gave birth to one of the greatest memes of all time on social media.

The disappointed look on Muhammad Sarim Akhtar’s face after Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali dropped the catch of David Warner during a match at the ICC World Cup 2019 epitomised the reaction all Pakistani fans at that time. However, for Akhtar, that one expression brought him overnight fame and now a place at the Hong Kong Museum of Memes.

After a catch was dropped, the camera had caught Sarim’s expression as he stood displeased with both hands on his waist. The image instantly resonated with the feelings of Pakistani fans around the world and instantly went viral.

Watch the video here:

While the match concluded with Australia winning by 41 runs, Sarim’s expression became a popular meme template for netizens to express any kind of angry or disappointed mood.

Interestingly, his popularity seems to have caught worldwide attention and he has now found a place at the Meme Museum in Hong Kong. In his latest post, Akhtar tweeted a video along with a caption that read, “My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 museum of memes on YouTube. Scroll to 0.37 sec.” According to a local news report, online platform 9GAG has opened the Meme Museum at K11 Art Mall in Hong Kong.

My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube 😍 scroll to 0.37 sec 🎉🇵🇰👌 https://t.co/wIgAU1yLGB — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

In the following tweet, Akhtar shared a picture of his meme featured in the museum.

At 0.37 sec you will find this pic.twitter.com/m0kNfPX9TQ — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

Akhtar’s tweet received several responses, with many confessing that they did not know that such a musuem even existed.

Lol what did you think, he was an anime character? — F̷a̷i̷z̷z̷…ف̷ی̷ض̷ (@banuUzumaki) August 1, 2021

You are like the Mona Lisa now. Ages hence kids are going to look at this meme and say this is a masterpiece. — Asheema (@Tontangbi) August 1, 2021

Sure, thank you. I definitely intend to do that some day 🤩 — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) August 1, 2021

Idk wat is making me happier😂😂😂😂

The fact that I found the guy or thr museum potrait — blackbeard45 (@marvinh45) August 1, 2021

YOO IM FROM HONG KONG, WHERE IS THIS I MA VISIT IT pic.twitter.com/CLFkdH8qRA — #SaveTheOwlHouse (@chelimationz) August 1, 2021