Pakistanis slam govt over all-male Economic Advisory Council

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recently announced a new 18-member Economic Advisory Council(EAC), consisting of renowned Pakistani individuals from across the world. However, they have managed to upset many as the list does not include even a single female representative.

On September 1, the official twitter handle of PTI tweeted a two-page list of the EAC. “Federal government has notified the new Economic Advisory Council(EAC). The council includes 11 private sector members and 7 government officials.”

Federal government has notified the new Economic Advisory Council(EAC). The council includes 11 private sector members and 7 government officials. pic.twitter.com/T7KRB2Fg5X — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 1, 2018

Displeased with the list, many people took to social media to express their disappointment. Most of them stressed on gender equality and urged the government to reconsider the list. Some also took the opportunity to quote Saadia Zahidi, who is a member of the Executive Committee member at the World Economic Forum, to showcase the ability of women if they are given a chance. Here are some of the reactions that were trending on social media:

In light of Pakistan’s government creating an all-male Economic Advisory Council, wanted to share these excerpts from @zahidi‘s brilliant book (Fifty Million Rising) about working women transforming the Muslim world: pic.twitter.com/Ih0Da3Giyo — Natasha Japanwala (@NatJapanwala) September 2, 2018

And unfortunately, no women. — Syeda ShahBano Ijaz (@shahbano_ijaz) September 1, 2018

There is no female in the list. 🙁 https://t.co/964O4LFjoi — Mujtaba Usmani🙈 (@mujtaba_usmani) September 1, 2018

It makes no sense there are no women on the newly formed Economic Advisory Council. Surely woman economist must be included to advocate for Pakistan’s women in economic decisions. I urge the government to reconsider Well said @BinaShah. List of potential women for the EAC pic.twitter.com/Po65Vy4qTp — Hina Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) September 2, 2018

It’s time that evidence-based policymaking becomes the cornerstone of institution building and structural reforms. While I am proud to see CERP represented so well, I wish we had more gender balance in Pakistan’s new Economic Advisory Council (EAC). https://t.co/d9vJRE9V4Y — Maroof A. Syed (@MaroofAliSyed) September 1, 2018

An 18 member economic advisory council appointed by the government and not one woman on it! This is what we should be outraged about! — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) September 1, 2018

We need women representation on the Economic Advisory Council. There is no dearth of qualified women in this country. I add my voice to those who are asking PM @ImranKhanPTI to ensure balance for a strong Pakistan — jehan_ara (@jehan_ara) September 1, 2018

I am co-founder & board member of one of the finest economic & social development think tanks in Pakistan @ideaspak new Economic Council has 18 men. Not one woman. This is quite an outrage. Are women not part of the economy? Do they not have a stake in Pakistan? Did you search? — NewYorkistanian (@fawzianaqvi1) September 1, 2018

