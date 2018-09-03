Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Pakistanis slam govt over all-male Economic Advisory Council

Displeased with the list, many people took to social media to express their disappointment. While some stressed upon the government need to be gender balanced, others urged them to reconsider the list and involve women in the same.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2018 1:47:51 pm
Imran Khan, Imran khan Pakistan, Pakistan Economic Advisory Council, pakistani not happy with EAC list, what is eac, who are on EAC, People of Pakistan are not happy with the latest 18-member Economic Advisory Council(EAC) as it has no woman representative. (Source: PTI/Twitter)
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recently announced a new 18-member Economic Advisory Council(EAC), consisting of renowned Pakistani individuals from across the world. However, they have managed to upset many as the list does not include even a single female representative.

On September 1, the official twitter handle of PTI tweeted a two-page list of the EAC. “Federal government has notified the new Economic Advisory Council(EAC). The council includes 11 private sector members and 7 government officials.”

Displeased with the list, many people took to social media to express their disappointment. Most of them stressed on gender equality and urged the government to reconsider the list. Some also took the opportunity to quote Saadia Zahidi, who is a member of the Executive Committee member at the World Economic Forum, to showcase the ability of women if they are given a chance. Here are some of the reactions that were trending on social media:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
