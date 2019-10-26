Toggle Menu
Pakistani TikTok star stirs row after videos of her wandering at Foreign Office goes viral

The TikTok star was seen taking photos and shooting video in a high-security government office.

A Pakistani TikTok star has taken social media by storm, however, not for the right reasons. Hareem Shah (@hareemshah12) recently triggered a controversy online after videos on the popular app showed her wandering inside the high-security Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad.

The popular TikTok influencer, who has over 1.7 million followers on the short video-making app, shared videos of her walking through a conference room in the high-level government office as popular Hindi and Urdu songs play in the background. She was even seen sitting at the chair used by the Foreign Minister. As the videos went viral, an inquiry into the incident has been launched.

According to a report by Geo TV, the probe would determine who permitted her into the official building where a common man cannot enter and let her record the video.

As the star received backlash online, she tried to clear the air and said she had taken permission from the security personnel of a top government office, The News reported. “I used to regularly visit the PM House during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure too,” she added.

“I am a very big fan of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He is like a father to me and a very respectable man,” she said. “I like him a lot. Everyone must want to meet him and so did I. Unfortunately, he wasn’t there when I came,” she told a local website talking about the incident. “If God has given respect to the PTI and helped them to get elected, then what’s the big deal in making a video at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office?” she asked.

Netizens wondered who had permitted the Tik Tok star to enter such an important government building and make videos there and slammed her online. However, initially many confused the government building as Prime Minister’s office but later it was clarified that the videos were shot in the Foreign Ministry office.

