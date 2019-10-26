Pakistani TikTok star stirs row after videos of her wandering at Foreign Office goes viral

A Pakistani TikTok star has taken social media by storm, however, not for the right reasons. Hareem Shah (@hareemshah12) recently triggered a controversy online after videos on the popular app showed her wandering inside the high-security Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad.

Advertising

The popular TikTok influencer, who has over 1.7 million followers on the short video-making app, shared videos of her walking through a conference room in the high-level government office as popular Hindi and Urdu songs play in the background. She was even seen sitting at the chair used by the Foreign Minister. As the videos went viral, an inquiry into the incident has been launched.

According to a report by Geo TV, the probe would determine who permitted her into the official building where a common man cannot enter and let her record the video.

As the star received backlash online, she tried to clear the air and said she had taken permission from the security personnel of a top government office, The News reported. “I used to regularly visit the PM House during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure too,” she added.

Advertising

“I am a very big fan of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He is like a father to me and a very respectable man,” she said. “I like him a lot. Everyone must want to meet him and so did I. Unfortunately, he wasn’t there when I came,” she told a local website talking about the incident. “If God has given respect to the PTI and helped them to get elected, then what’s the big deal in making a video at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office?” she asked.

Netizens wondered who had permitted the Tik Tok star to enter such an important government building and make videos there and slammed her online. However, initially many confused the government building as Prime Minister’s office but later it was clarified that the videos were shot in the Foreign Ministry office.

Why’d she be not seated in the visitors’ waiting room, and why was she allowed to record this tamasha in a conference room of one of the most high-security institutions of Pakistan? https://t.co/pRTjp5G67m — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) October 23, 2019

lanat tere uper hareem shah, taa hayat taa qayamat lanat, state level PM office kio mazak baat nahi, nach gane ka adda nahi hai ye jo tum apni harkatein kerne waha poch gai. phir is ko kiya tik tok per har famous actress ko ijazat milni chahiye. pic.twitter.com/awIBB9XcJ9 — Murtaza Hussain (@MurtazaHussain4) October 23, 2019

Hareem Shah the tiktoker is in PM Office, how did that happen? pic.twitter.com/OCLFrk1aiL — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) October 22, 2019

Tik Tok girl #HareemShah is not just roaming freely but also sitting on Prime Minister’s Chair along with an indian song at the back ground.. who has allowed her?? What are we doing to the prestige of respected national institutions. Is there no one to ask such people? pic.twitter.com/GDn9YPuZ6Q — Tauheed Bashir (@tauheed_world) October 23, 2019

Who allowed her to go inside the foreign ministry meeting hall & shot a tiktok clip?

What is going on? #HareemShah — Zulfiqar Ali Khan (@Zulfiqar_Ali_K) October 23, 2019

#HareemShah

I m supporter of @ImranKhanPTI but i condemn the act of Hareem Shah and her facilitator to get entry in foreign office conference room for tik tok. Mr. PM plz take strict action against such elements, who are the cause of shame for party. — 💫ShineStar 💫 (@SaqibAsam) October 23, 2019

This is utterly disgusting and disrespecting… Concerned should take strong action against… #hareemShah pic.twitter.com/zCvRT2UO4C — ضدی (@zed_dee) October 23, 2019

This thing about being brave as #HareemShah is actually an embarrassment. She should have thought 100x before acting out on TIK TOK. Please, honor the Regulatory Authorities its not your playing ground. pic.twitter.com/EZxsyDEbXv — El’ Professor (@MotorPakistan) October 23, 2019