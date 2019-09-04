Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada threatens India with reptiles, leaves netizens in splits

An absurd video of a Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada posing with snakes and crocodiles and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s move to scrap J&K special status has gone viral on social media.

In the 50-second-long video, which was tweeted by from the official account of the singer, Pirzada can be seen holding snakes while warning India and PM Modi of dire consequences.

The bizarre video starts with Pirzada greeting the viewers and then she identifies herself as a Kashmiri woman who is ready for India and reveals that the snakes are gifts for PM Modi. The camera then shifts focus to the reptiles in the room that include several snakes and alligators.

Towards the end of the clip, which has been viewed over 90,000 times, Pirzada goes on to sing a song on the people of Kashmir. Once shared online, the video went viral and triggered several reactions, with many trolling the Pakistani singer. Moreover, some also expressed concern over the reptiles in the viral clip.

“Sorry but that python dude didn’t like the song,” wrote a user while another called out the singer for making a song on the situation of Kasmir.