Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A Pakistani railway official applied for 730 days leave saying his new boss is ‘ill-mannered’

According to the letter going viral, Mohammad Hanif Gul, chief commercial manager of Pakistan Railways wrote, "the attitude of new minister is extremely non-professional and ill-mannered." The viral letter has got mixed reaction online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 2:03:33 pm
pakistan, pakistan railway minister, pakistan railway officer leave application, pak officer two year leave application, pak railway officer leaver letter viral, funny news, odd news, pakistan news, indian express The senior railway officer’s leave application has gone viral. (Source: Twitter)
A Pakistani Railways employee’s leave application has gone viral after he sought leave saying he couldn’t work under his new boss, the recently-appointed Railway Minister. What’s more remarkable is the period he sought leave for: a whopping 730 days!

In the letter, that is now viral, the chief commercial manager of Pakistan Railways, Mohammad Hanif Gul, wrote, “The attitude of new minister is extremely non-professional and ill-mannered.”

“As an Honorable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to work under him. The minister is fully entitled to work with a team that shares his vision, ” he wrote while seeking leave for the next two years.

Sheikh Rasheed took charge as Railway Minister on August 20 after Imran Khan’s government was sworn in. The letter took Pakistani social media by storm, and while a few thought that it was hilarious, others were not quite impressed. Many said a paid leave for two years was unacceptable given taxpayers were paying for it, even if the official’s reasons were valid. Others supported the officer.

According to Pakistan’s Geo TV, although Gul’s request for leave has yet to not been approved, he has been replaced.

“Gul was subsequently removed from the post of chief commercial manager of Pakistan Railways on Monday, while a notification of Agha Waseem’s appointment in his place was also issued,” the report said.

The rift between the official and minister took place at a meeting of railways officials, chaired by Rasheed a day earlier, where the minister reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance.

