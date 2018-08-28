A Pakistani railway official applied for 730 days leave saying his new boss is ‘ill-mannered’

The senior railway officer’s leave application has gone viral. (Source: Twitter) The senior railway officer’s leave application has gone viral. (Source: Twitter)

A Pakistani Railways employee’s leave application has gone viral after he sought leave saying he couldn’t work under his new boss, the recently-appointed Railway Minister. What’s more remarkable is the period he sought leave for: a whopping 730 days!

In the letter, that is now viral, the chief commercial manager of Pakistan Railways, Mohammad Hanif Gul, wrote, “The attitude of new minister is extremely non-professional and ill-mannered.”

“As an Honorable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to work under him. The minister is fully entitled to work with a team that shares his vision, ” he wrote while seeking leave for the next two years.

First jolt to Railways.

A senior official applies for 2-years leave citing nonprofessional and ill mannered behaviour of new Railways Minister. pic.twitter.com/3lDmVshS9U — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) August 26, 2018

Sheikh Rasheed took charge as Railway Minister on August 20 after Imran Khan’s government was sworn in. The letter took Pakistani social media by storm, and while a few thought that it was hilarious, others were not quite impressed. Many said a paid leave for two years was unacceptable given taxpayers were paying for it, even if the official’s reasons were valid. Others supported the officer.

Nice,

Sheikh Rasheed jaisay pagal kay sath aisay hi hona chahi yay,

Woh zarorat sey zeadah chalak aur waqat sey zeadah taiz ban na chahta hai…. https://t.co/kXEGLWj3Ox — M Asif 786 (@MAsif7864) August 28, 2018

One who flees, is a coward or a culprit https://t.co/19SihC3u5y — Adarshee (@Adarshee2) August 28, 2018

Ignorant rants abt #Pakistan Railways official Hanif Gul asking for 730 days leave over Minister’s bad behavior, here are civil service leave rules. He can ask for earned leave. Focus on minister known for bad manners. Dont dump on decent civil servant https://t.co/NWNW2uaUtp — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) August 26, 2018

Y these people enjoy heavy salary from our money. https://t.co/VnouER7HRE — Haroonsj (@haroont2) August 27, 2018

Maybe he knows the PM cabinet might not be in place in 2 yrs in Pak.. As usual..😂😂 https://t.co/2TcfgXz3bs — The Kanpuriya (@karan0712) August 27, 2018

Is it just me or does anyone else think a resignation was in order? The senior official’s resentments may be well justified but why does he want full pay for two years while he does nothing, so to speak? Agar iss tarah logon ke behaviours sae karne hain toh hogaya kaam! 😕 https://t.co/uUzv8oLqCi — خولہ (@qazintj) August 27, 2018

Bcz he wil neither take bribe nor pay bribe whch has been practiced in #SaadRafique leadership. actually the tough time has started for all the officials who have been enjoying in #PMLN govt.Taking leave fr 2 yrs on full pay? Wat kind of attitude is this? IK should take notice. https://t.co/odgtYaTVmv — S_kazmi (@sskssk2014) August 27, 2018

I am not denying his allegations. It might carries some weight but don’t you consider instead of resigning he is asking for leave as wrong? Is this his protest? Never seen such professional approach 😂 He will dine on public treasury but will not work. Why? https://t.co/6yMayX3nHv — Adnan Mumtaz Khattak (@Ad_Comrade) August 26, 2018

If this person cares that much of his integrity and pride then he should take leave without pay. 730 days of no work and get paid for that… where’s integrity now…. — Salman_786 (@Salman_7863) August 27, 2018

Kaam bhi ni krna or 2 saal full pay bhi. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/vuRDft5J24 — Abdur Rafay (@AbdurRa655) August 27, 2018

To Resign do, Chale Jao. Chuttian woh b 730 days ki with full payment k sath, Its too Nonprofessional Leaves. https://t.co/peUAeKhbon — Yasir.saleem22 (@YSaleem22) August 27, 2018

In which professional world a true professional can ask for 730 days paid leave. He himself is rotten & ill mannered person. The subject of his application reflects his level of professionalism & corruption. U a rooted egg needs to tell him that he gets paid from tax payer money — Bilal Ahmed (@bilalahmed2k) August 26, 2018

People can have differences with the boss, people can have horrible bosses. But wtf is with 2 years paid leave???!!

This is exactly what’s wrong with Pakistani Civil Service. They legit think the National treasury is a gift for them left by their forefathers. https://t.co/WZJJaI0Uiw — Ali Raza (@AliRazarizvi34) August 26, 2018

According to Pakistan’s Geo TV, although Gul’s request for leave has yet to not been approved, he has been replaced.

“Gul was subsequently removed from the post of chief commercial manager of Pakistan Railways on Monday, while a notification of Agha Waseem’s appointment in his place was also issued,” the report said.

The rift between the official and minister took place at a meeting of railways officials, chaired by Rasheed a day earlier, where the minister reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance.

