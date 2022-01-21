Pakistani pilot refuses to take off after emergency landing as his shift ended

In a bizarre incident, a Pakistani pilot refused to fly the aircraft after an emergency landing as his shift had ended! The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight PK-9754 was enroute from Riyadh to Islamabad, but had to make an emergency stop in Dammam due to bad weather, The Express Tribune reported.

The captain then refused to fly the plane to Islamabad, saying his duty timings had ended. Stunned by the response, the stranded passengers started a protest. They refused to get off the plane, and airport security had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

“A pilot should rest because it is necessary for flight safety. All passengers will reach Islamabad Airport at 11pm. Until then all arrangements have been made in hotels,” a PIA spokesperson was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

In November 2021, Pakistan’s national carrier had announced that it was expanding its flight operations to Saudi Arabia. The PIA announced that flights will now depart from different cities of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar.