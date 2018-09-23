Follow Us:
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Pakistani news anchor ‘flips the bird’ on air; netizens can’t stop ROFL-ing!

A Samaa TV news anchor, while discussing the ongoing Asia Cup, was caught off-guard minutes before gesturing the middle finger and the whole incident was streamed live.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 23, 2018 12:32:30 pm
Pakistan, Pakistani anchor shows middle finger, middle finger, Pakistani news anchor, A Pakistani news anchor triggered mixed reactions on social media with his ‘hand’ gesture. (Source: Twitter)
A Pakistani news anchor was caught on camera flipping the bird during a bulletin on the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE. The video of the incident, which was shared by journalist Syed Raza Mehdi, went viral with many criticising the act.

Talking about the Pakistan vs Afghanistan game, a Samaa TV news anchor was all praise for the Pakistan players for their performance but he was caught off-guard moments earlier when the camera began rolling. He was seen giving someone the finger live on air before realising the bulletin had begun.

Watch the video here:

While it isn’t clear what the led to the anchor making the obscene gesture, many on social media claimed that the news anchor was mimicking a popular meme of a boy who was seen flipping the bird during the Pakistan-Afghanistan match.

However, the act has triggered mixed reactions from people on social media, with many quite amused by the incident. Check out some of the reaction here:

