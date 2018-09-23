Pakistani news anchor ‘flips the bird’ on air; netizens can’t stop ROFL-ing!

A Pakistani news anchor triggered mixed reactions on social media with his ‘hand’ gesture. (Source: Twitter) A Pakistani news anchor triggered mixed reactions on social media with his ‘hand’ gesture. (Source: Twitter)

A Pakistani news anchor was caught on camera flipping the bird during a bulletin on the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE. The video of the incident, which was shared by journalist Syed Raza Mehdi, went viral with many criticising the act.

Talking about the Pakistan vs Afghanistan game, a Samaa TV news anchor was all praise for the Pakistan players for their performance but he was caught off-guard moments earlier when the camera began rolling. He was seen giving someone the finger live on air before realising the bulletin had begun.

When panel producer is in so much hurry to switch!!! RIP Journalism 👇 pic.twitter.com/6NeYRwxNvB — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) September 22, 2018

While it isn’t clear what the led to the anchor making the obscene gesture, many on social media claimed that the news anchor was mimicking a popular meme of a boy who was seen flipping the bird during the Pakistan-Afghanistan match.

Tonight ONE can confidently claim Pakistan’s future is in safe hands. #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/fC1PAFJ1rG — ONE (@CallSignONE) September 21, 2018

However, the act has triggered mixed reactions from people on social media, with many quite amused by the incident. Check out some of the reaction here:

This is the lesson of Haste make Waste. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/7nFiRNJBKQ — Khadija Mirza (@KhadijaMirza8) September 22, 2018

When you forgot you are going on air before your excitement started..anchor person caught…#SamaaTv https://t.co/nrRKVUuKlV — Asad Aftab (@shasadaftab) September 22, 2018

The other side of the real picture 😲 https://t.co/HgTc30xI5P — Brain_Nails (@BrainNails) September 22, 2018

